Craig Parsons Named QCMGA Volunteer of the Year

Congratulations to Craig Parsons for being named QC Men’s Golf Association (QCMGA) 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

This award recognizes those members who have provided our club with extraordinary services. It began with Roy Barnes, and we called it the “Roy Barnes Volunteer of the Year Award.” Last year’s award went to Jerry Colbert. This year, we formed a committee to review candidates and make a recommendation for our 2021 recipient.

The board accepted the committee’s input, and on behalf of the Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association, we awarded this recognition to Craig Parsons. The following summarizes Craig’s ongoing service to QCMGA:

• Member of QCMGA since 2007

• QCMGA Handicap Chair

• QCMGA Invitational Committee Chair

• QCMGA Past President

• Vice Chair Greens Committee

• Member Quail Creek Golf Course Renovation Task Force