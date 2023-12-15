Computer Club Open House 2024

Joyce Shumate

Mark your calendar for the QC Computer Club Open House on Jan. 13, 2024. The Open House will be held at the Creative Arts and Technology building between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Quail Creek Computer Club’s mission is to provide its members with assistance, training, and education for their computing devices by motivated and well-qualified community volunteers.

We’re an all-volunteer organization. Since 2001, your skilled and experienced neighbors have generously shared their technical know-how via the Computer Club and state-of-the-art lab. Our goal is to help fellow community members improve their computing skills, troubleshoot their issues, and enjoy their computing experiences. With more than 500 members, we’re one of the largest clubs in the community.

It’s Quail Creek’s greatest bargain! Members can take as many classes as possible for only $20 per calendar year per household. In addition, they can bring their computer-related questions and problems to one of several monthly open lab sessions where one-on-one help from well-qualified instructors is available, all at no additional cost. In essence, we’re like your friendly neighborhood “Geek Squad.”

Door prizes valued at nearly $1,000 will be awarded to lucky winners on Jan. 13, 2024, at the Computer Club’s annual Open House. Tickets for the door prize drawing will be available at the Open House to those who are members during 2023 or new members joining for the 2024 calendar year. The Open House will be held at the Creative Arts and Technology building between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. You must attend the Open House to get your ticket, but you do not need to be present to win.

If you are ready to join now or renew for 2024, visit the QC Computer Club’s (new) website at www.quailcreekcomputerclub.org. Click on the website’s Account tab and follow the prompts. Otherwise, plan to join (or rejoin) during the Open House. (Dues are payable by cash, check, or credit. Make checks payable to QCCC.)

Better yet, plan to attend the Open House, meet our board members and instructors, and see if membership will add value to your increasingly technical lifestyle. Enter for one of many door prizes. We look forward to seeing you there.