‘Christmas … With Some Twists’: PAG Christmas Show December 5, 6, and 7

This year the QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) will present their annual Christmas dinner show with a format that has probably never been done in Quail Creek. The show will present three very different short, comedic Christmas plays. Between plays there will be a vocal quartet performing some upbeat, modern Christmas songs. Along with the quartet, you will also get to enjoy our wonderful dancers from Quail Creek. To conclude the evening’s festivities, the PAG chorus will perform a short concert of uplifting Christmas songs.

There will be evening shows at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, and a matinee show on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. All shows include a delicious plated meal (Chicken Marsala at the evening shows and Chicken Piccata at the matinee show) in addition to the entertainment. The bar will be open an hour before each performance.

Tickets for the show can be purchased from PAG in the Madera clubhouse lobby on Monday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Nov. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. (cash or check only). Tickets for the evening shows are $45 per person, and tickets for the matinee show are $35 per person. To order additional tickets, call or text Debi Gutknecht at 208-481-0032 by Nov. 26.

One of the plays* is based on the Christmas story “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Imagine taking the events that occur in the children’s story and applying them to today. Suppose you are in bed sleeping, and suddenly you hear noises on your roof. Maybe your tiles are breaking or you hear the grating of steel runners scraping your roof. Then, all of a sudden, you hear someone downstairs in your house rummaging around. What do you do? Who is downstairs? Come to the show and find out!

The second play* is a continuation of the book A Christmas Carol. The book ends with Ebenezer Scrooge being filled with Christmas joy and Christmas spirit. Imagine being Ebenezer and you are jumping around smiling and singing. You hear a knock on the door. You stop and go answer it while singing and dancing all the way. You open the door and you see two police officers standing there. Why are they here looking for you? Come to the show and find out!

The third play** deals with fruitcake. What can one say, or do, when you receive a fruitcake in the mail, especially from a relative who thinks you love fruitcake? Come to the show and find out!

Please join us at the PAG Christmas show to kick off the holiday season and see your talented friends and neighbors sing, dance, and perform.

* This play is part of a trilogy of plays called “Christmas With a Twist,” written by Carl L. Williams and produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.

** This royalty-free play by Donald A. Reasoner, Jr., is part of a fantastic collection of plays for kids and teens on Drama Notebook.