CHHQC Expresses Thanks for Continued Caring and Giving

The Caring Hearts and Hands Club of Quail Creek (CHHQC) wants to thank everyone who has supported the club’s mission of service, caring, and giving to support both Youth On Their Own (YOTO) and the disadvantaged military families over the past two months.

The YOTO Socktober Challenge in October was hugely successful in its mission to collect enough socks for each of the 2,000 YOTO students to receive 10 pairs for the year. Quail Creek residents and members of Legion 131 provided 2,936 pairs of socks and came in second only to Davis Monthan AFB who collected more than 8,000 pairs. Your kindness and generosity will enable each YOTO student to receive their 10-pair allotment. A heartfelt thanks!

The Quail Creek Fall Festival was a fun and festive event where CHHQC had gift baskets to raffle off along with handmade note cards for sale. We want to thank everyone who participated in donating basket items, purchased raffle tickets, and volunteered throughout the festival. The baskets were a huge success, and the funds raised will support ongoing efforts for both YOTO and the upcoming May Star Spangled Baby Shower for needy military families. Three baskets were raffled, and the winners were Marci Zutman, who won the Desert Serenity Basket; Barbara Fiallos, who won the Desert Beauty Basket; and Sue Price, who won the Desert Delights Wagon, which had too many goodies to fit into one basket!

In December, CHHQC is participating in the “YOTO Reach for the Stars Challenge.” We are collecting donations of new and/or handmade, nonreligious ornaments and blankets (throws and twin blankets) for the YOTO students, many of whom reside in Green Valley and Sahuarita. Donors are encouraged to write a short, motivational note (nonreligious) to attach to their ornament to help make the students’ holiday special and meaningful. Ornaments will be hung on the YOTO Holiday Tree for Youth to pick one. If you need a note tag, they will be available at the Madera Clubhouse in a manilla folder attached to the donation drop-off box at 475 N. Keyes and 531 N. Keyes (drop-off locations in Quail Creek). Items can also be dropped off at the American Legion 131 in Green Valley. The ornament and blanket donation deadline is Dec. 10.

On Nov. 16, the two CHHQC co-chairs, Karen Baker and Sue Ann Obremski, were surprised and overwhelmed by the wonderful surprise they received from the Legion 131 Auxiliary Ladies. Karen and Sue Ann were asked to come talk about their new club, and when they were finished, Sue Ann was presented with an $800 check for YOTO, and Karen was handed a $5,000 check to purchase strollers and large baby items for the spring Star Spangled Baby Shower. Needless to say, both Sue Ann and Karen were astonished at the generosity and support they received from Legion 131 and wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks.

The Caring Hearts and Hands Club of QC continues to welcome new members and is open to both men and women. There are lots of activities and undertakings for everyone to help with and make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth and disadvantaged military families in our community. Our club is grateful for the generous, kind, and compassionate people who make up our community and help to enrich it. For more information or to join our club, visit www.caringheartshandsQC.com or email [email protected]