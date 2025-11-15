Celebrating 12 Years of Pickleball

Shireen Kolarik

Twelve years ago, a beautiful, 16-court pickleball facility was under construction in Quail Creek. Even before the courts were finished, excited residents signed up for email notifications and free pickleball instruction. A group of even more excited residents started the Quail Creek Pickleball Club (QCPC) to organize and promote open play, organized round robins, free lessons, social events, and even tournaments for club members. All this was available for a low annual membership fee of $20 and included free pickleballs at the courts.

Twelve years later, both the number of courts and players have doubled. And, once again, a new QCPC board is excitedly planning open play, organized round robins, free lessons, social activities, tournaments, and more.

The Pickleball Club continues to provide free introductory lessons and now also beginner drills and assisted play, intermediate clinics, and a POA-contracted instructor. The club has also brought in professional players for more advanced instruction and hopes to do so again this season.

Organized play is still going strong and covers a variety of playing levels, gender and age groups, and social and competitive play. Any club member can petition to organize a group, and the club hopes to accommodate as many as possible based on court use.

The QCPC socials have been popular events since the club’s beginning. The new Social Committee has already started planning activities for this season, with twists on familiar themes and, hopefully, some unique events.

Just as the sport of pickleball has grown, so has pickleball at Quail Creek, including the number of courts, club members, and activities. To accommodate this growth, the QCPC now also provides a premium reservation system to more easily communicate with members and manage club events. All this for a still-low annual membership fee of only $25 and still including free pickleballs at the courts.

If you would like to learn more about the Quail Creek Pickleball Club, please visit our website at www.qcpickleball.org.