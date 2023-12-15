Caring Hearts & Hands of Quail Creek Receives Spirit of Philanthropy Award at 35th Annual National Philanthropy Day

On Nov. 17 the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Southern Arizona celebrated and recognized outstanding volunteers who made significant contributions of time, talent, and treasure to nonprofits in Southern Arizona. The 35th Annual National Philanthropy Day celebration luncheon and program was held at the Tucson Convention Center. Forty-one organizations and individuals, including Caring Hearts & Hands, received the Spirit of Philanthropy Award.

Youth On Their Own (YOTO) Tucson nominated Caring Hearts & Hands for a Spirit of Philanthropy Award for their efforts in supporting YOTO. Caring Hearts & Hands in 2023 conducted a Back-to-School Drive, kept the YOTO pantry stocked with nonperishable goods, filled and delivered hundreds of spice packets for youth to use in cooking meals, and held fundraisers with the Spring and Fall Festivals and the April Fashion Show.

Each award recipient received an engraved, handmade, stained-glass heart by artist Alexandra Berger Clamons of The Glass Desert in Tucson. All of the award recipients are featured in the November 2023 issue of Tucson Lifestyle within the Giving Guide section, on page 85.

The theme of this year’s awards was “Change the World with a Giving Heart,” a theme that Caring Hearts & Hands holds as our mantra in every volunteer activity we undertake. This Spirit of Philanthropy Award would not have been possible without the donations and monetary support of the Quail Creek community. Quail Creek residents demonstrate with their actions and deeds that our community has a giving heart. We thank all of you. This is your award, too!