Books Needed for Summer Reading Program

Peggy McGee

When the weather is hot, there can be nothing more relaxing than curling up with a book to enlighten or refresh one’s mind. With this in mind, The Women Of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC) Community Outreach Committee will be conducting a book drive for the students of Sopori Elementary School in Amado. The school is in the southernmost part of the Sahuarita Unified School District.

The committee hopes their efforts, with the support of the entire Quail Creek community, will install a love for good books and enhance the students’ reading abilities as part of the school’s summer reading program. The majority of the families with children in Sopori School live at or below the poverty level, so giving a child a new book of his or her own will be a special treat for them.

The book drive will run from April 10 through April 30. Books may be left in one of the boxes near Member Services in the clubhouse or dropped off at 1427 E. Blue Granite Drive and 1908 E. Longspur Place. Books are needed for: Pre-K to 1st, 2nd and 3rd, and 4th and 5th grade. For those who prefer to shop locally, you might want to consider The Book Shop at 231 W. Esperanza Blvd., Suite B. They have an excellent selection of books, especially for grades Pre-K through 3rd. The Outreach Committee will also accept monetary donations to support this project—cash or checks payable to TWOQC with “Book Drive” in the memo line.

To complement the book drive, members of the Quail Creek Needlework Club and Quilting Covey have made book bags for each of the 108 students who will receive books, and the Paper Crafters are making bookmarks!