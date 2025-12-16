Billiards Club Pizza Social and Open House

Alphie Smith

November was a very busy month for the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC). Not only did members participate in two tournaments, but they had a QCBC Pizza Social and held an Open House in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse.

The Pizza Social was held in the late afternoon at the pickleball courts upper ramada on Nov. 12. There were 50 attendees. Each member could bring one guest. Pizza, cookies, and water were provided by the club.

The weather was one of those perfect November days when the members were glad that they lived in Arizona.

This was the third annual QCBC social event held for its members. Given the broad attendance, this Pizza Social will continue in the coming years. It has become a popular annual event under the leadership of QCBC President Jerry Dirks and the QCBC board.

QCBC held its first Open House in the Billiards Room on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. All residents were invited to come and learn more about the Billiards Room and about the benefits of being a QCBC member. The QCBC board plans to hold an Open House again in the early spring.

For more information about the QCBC, see www.qcbilliards.com.