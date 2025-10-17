Billiards Club In-House 8-Ball Tournament

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

Eleven members of the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) competed once again in the in-house 8-Ball Tournament. The event was held on Sept. 6 in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse.

After an extended period of play, Jim Hall emerged as the winner. Dave Sypkens secured the runner-up position.

Dennis Desmond, the facilitator of the event, said that the 8-ball competition was a resounding success, further demonstrating the enduring popularity of QCBC’s events. It attracted several new members to the club.

The monthly in-house tournaments rotate between 8-ball, 9-ball, and 10-ball. Many of the club members (men and women) are constant players in all the competitions. Other members may be more selective as to when they play.

In October QCBC began its 2025-26 season of tournaments with other clubs throughout Southern Arizona. The popular monthly in-house tournaments will continue throughout the year. QCBC members competed in 9-ball on Oct. 4.

QC residents are always welcome in the Billiards Room. Go to www.qcbilliards.com for more information.