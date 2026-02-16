Billiards Club 9-Ball In-House Tournament

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club held their first in-house tournament of 2026. Ten members gathered on the morning of Jan. 3 to play the game of 9-ball. Dennis Desmond, QCBC board member and tournament director, facilitated the event. It was held in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse.

The esteemed competitors were Bob Baker, Bob Coulter, Jerry Dirks, Dave Gill, Tim Hauq, Stuart Lisk, Pat Nigro, Darrell Pruitt, Manny Quijada, and Dave Sypkens. The participants were enthusiastic and showcased their skills and competitive spirits.

Tim Hauq emerged the victor, and Bob “Bobbo” Baker was the runner-up. The thrilling final match was fiercely contested.

Hauq entered the final round having maintained an impressive undefeated streak, a testament to his consistent performance. Baker also demonstrated remarkable talent, reaching the final with only a single loss in the tournament.

Desmond congratulates Hauq for his outstanding achievement as the winner and Baker for his superb performance as a finalist. Desmond also commends all 10 participants for making this first tournament of 2026 a memorable success.

The in-house tournaments are held on the first Saturday of every month for QCBC members. For more information, go to the QCBC website at www.qcbilliards.com.