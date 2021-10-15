Arizona Attorney General Addresses Republican Club on U.S. Constitution Day

Steve Ware

At the Quail Creek Republican Club meeting on Sept. 17, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich shared numerous examples of the beautiful simplicity, and the checks and balances genius in our U.S. Constitution created by our Founding Fathers. He also discussed areas in which he feels that federal overreach has occurred.

The Quail Creek Republican Club continues to sponsor informed speakers and events of interest to the QC community, with plans for a “’22 Midterm Primer” in October and “Grains before Grapes” bus tour in November. Stay tuned for upcoming notices. All interested parties are welcome.