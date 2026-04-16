April 15 – May 15 Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special c

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver rooms are located in the Madera Clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Room Key: Canyon Club Bistro • CCB, Copper Room Lounge • CRL, Crystal Ballroom • CBR, Gold Room • GLD, Kino Conference Room • KINO, Madera Patio & Lawn • MPL, Madera Foyer • FYR, Madera Grill Patio • MGP, Mesquite Room • MSQ, Ocotillo Room • OCO, Saguaro Room • SGR, Silver Room • SLV, Turquoise Room • TRQ, Zinc Room • ZNC

Wednesday, April 15

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

8:00 AM PAG- Spring Play Ticket Sales FYR

9:00 AM PAG- Chorus Rehearsal CBR #1

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

1:00 PM TWOQC-Programs: Speaker OCT

1:00 PM 3rd Wednesday Bunco GLD

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee MSQ

4:30 PM QC Casual Dance Club CBR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal OCT

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, April 16

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

2:00 PM Bingo CBR

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, April 17

8:00 AM QC Republican Club- Monthly Meeting MSQ

8:00 AM Joan and Bob Wedding CBR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:45 PM Cards Group GLD

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

1:00 PM QC Billiards Meeting KINO

1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club-

General Monthly Meeting MSQ

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal OCT

Saturday, April 18

8:00 AM Guerrero Sheets Wedding CBR

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

2:30 PM Democratic Club: Monthly Meeting MSQ

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal GLD

Sunday, April 19

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal OCT

Monday, April 20

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM 35A Villas-Board Meeting OCT

1:00 PM TWOQC- Com. Outreach Monthly Mtg KINO

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: AWE Committee GLD

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

4:30 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal OCT

6:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

Tuesday, April 21

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:00 AM PAG- Spring Play Ticket Sales FYR

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal CBR #1

5:30 PM QC Computer Club-General Meeting MSQ

Wednesday, April 22

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

9:00 AM QC Health & Wellness Fair CBR

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

9:30 AM QC Pots- Board Meeting SLV #1

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal OCT

5:00 PM QCMGA- Bar and Apps CRL

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, April 23

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

9:30 AM New Home Owners Orientation OCT

10:30 AM QCMGA- Member Guest Check-In CBR #1

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:30 PM Critters Club-Meeting/Event OCT

5:30 PM QCMGA-Member Guest (Apps & Bar) CRL

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, April 24

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

9:00 AM TWOQC- Programs Large EventCBR #1

9:00 AM Coffee with the Council GLD

1:00 PM QCMGA-Member Guest (Horserace MGP

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

2:45 PM Vietnam Veterans of QC Meeting GLD

4:00 PM Set Up for DCQC Event MSQ

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Rehearsal CBR #1

7:00 PM Set UP Saturday Blood Drive in SLV 1&2

Saturday, April 25

7:30 AM Red Cross Blood Drive SLV

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SGR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SGR

2:00 PM DCQC-Membership Meeting MSQ

6:30 PM QCMGA-Member Guest Dinner CBR

Sunday, April 26

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:00 AM PAG Spring Play Set Build CBR

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

Monday, April 27

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

9:00 AM Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon CBR #3

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship:

Leadership Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:00 PM PAG-Spring Play Rehearsal CBR #1

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

Tuesday, April 28

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

8:30 AM Quail Creek Firewise Task Force KINO

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

10:00 AM PAG-Spring Play

Tech & Dress Rehearsal CBR #1

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:30 PM PAG-Monthly Meeting KINO

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT

Wednesday, April 29

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

9:15 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

10:00 AM PAG-Spring Tech Rehearsal CBR #1

10:00 AM QC Staff Meeting GLD

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

1:00 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

3:00 PM QCLGA-Board Meeting KINO

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, April 30

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:00 PM PAG-Spring Play Rehearsal CBR #1

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, May 1

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:45 PM Cards Group GLD

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Evening Show CBR

6:30 PM QC Lady Putters-Moonlight Madness MPL

Saturday, May 2

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Collection Bins Military Baby Shower FYR

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

5:00 PM PAG Spring Play Evening Show CBR

Sunday, May 3

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

2:00 PM PAG Spring Play Matinee CBR

Monday, May 4

8:00 AM PAG Spring Play- Set Breakdown CBR

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: Full Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

7:00 PM Monday Night Book Club GLD

Tuesday, May 5

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

3:00 PM QC Lady 9ers-Board Meeting KINO

4:00 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons (Cinco de Mayo) CCB

4:30 PM QC RV Club-Monthly Meeting SLV #1

5:30 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons (Cinco de Mayo) CCB

Wednesday, May 6

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

9:15 AM QC Genealogy Club-General Meeting OCT

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

4:30 PM Casual Dance Club-Extra Dance CBR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, May 7

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

9:30 AM Democratic Club-

Executive Committee Meeting KINO

11:30 AM QCLGA-Lone Ranger/General Meeting CBR

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Partners Losing Partners

Outreach-Meeting MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

4:00 PM QCMGA Handicap Comm-

Monthly Meeting KINO

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, May 8

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

10:00 AM TWOQC- Monthly Exec Board Meeting KINO

12:45 PM Cards Group GLD

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

Saturday, May 9

8:30 AM TWOQC-Scholarship: Photo Shoot GLD

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

4:30 PM QC Couples Golf- Nine & Wine CBR

Sunday, May 10

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

Monday, May 11

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

10:30 AM QC Villas HOA-Monthly Member Meeting OCT

12:30 PM Touched by Cancer Support Group MSQ

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

12:45 PM Tennis Club-Board of Directors Meeting GLD

1:00 PM TWOQC- Scholarship:

High School Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

5:30 PM Monday Night Bunco MSQ

Tuesday, May 12

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:00 PM QC Activities Council-Monthly Meeting KINO

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:30 PM Republican Club-Quarterly Meeting SLV #2

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

2:00 PM QCMGA-Monthly Board Meeting KINO

2:00 PM TWOQC-Programs Monthly Meeting GLD

4:30 PM QC Pickleball Board Meetings SLV

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT

Wednesday, May 13

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

10:00 AM QC Genealogy Club-Exec Board Meeting SGR

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Military Baby Shower Prep MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco GLD

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

3:00 PM TWOQC: Scholarship: Awards Program CBR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Photography Club-Monthly

General Meeting OCT

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, May 14

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1

8:30 AM QC Art Glass Club-Quarterly Meeting OCT

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Monthly Club Meeting MSQ

11:15 AM QCVGA-Monthly Board Meeting SGR

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM TWOQC-Games Group MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

1:00 PM QC Lady 9ers-General Meeting GLD

1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Military Baby Shower Prep SLV #2

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, May 15

8:00 AM QC Republican Club- Monthly Meeting MSQ

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:00 PM Bands Food and Dance CBR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Military Baby Shower Prep MSQ

1:00 PM QC Billiards Meeting KINO

3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO