Nancy Jacobs

In the first week of 2023, The Women Of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Funding and Giving Committee will announce the start of our Application for Funding Support Form, which will be available to all local 501(c)(3) applicants.

Copies of this form will be available at the Madera clubhouse in the TWOQC section and online at womenqc.com, or you may email [email protected]

The ending date for submission of this form will be March 31, 2023. Applicants who are selected will be considered by the Funding and Giving Committee and presented to the TWOQC Executive Board for final approval. The funds from the Fashion Show will be awarded by May 1. Please watch for additional announcements concerning the application process.