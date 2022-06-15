Anza Athletic Club Class Descriptions

Body Blast T,TH 10 a.m. Lorraine Beaver. Work all muscle groups using high-volume reps and low resistance with dumbbell weights—a great workout geared to improving muscle tone and definition and cardiovascular fitness. Bring a mat and lots of water! Class limit 20.

Chair Yoga SA 11 a.m. Angelika Adkins. A low-intensity exercise in which yoga postures are performed while sitting on a chair. It is great for any yogi looking for a gentle session and is ideal for elderly yogis or those with physical limitations. Bring your yoga mat and water! Class limit 22.

Classic Fitness T,TH 11 a.m. Lois Bossert. This workout consists of a warm-up, 20 minutes of low-impact aerobics set to music, with 20 minutes of muscle toning using hand weights and/or stretch resistance bands, followed by stretch and relaxation. Chairs can be used if desired. Class limit 24.

Full Body Barre W 8 a.m. Danie Cawthorn. A versatile class to strengthen and tone your body. Using a chair as the barre, the focus is on small movements that make a big impact on your body. Light weights are optional to add additional challenges. Bring your mat and water! Class limit 24.

Gentle Yoga SA 10 a.m. Angelika Adkins. Experience a slower pace Hatha Yoga practice. Not intense or strenuous on the body. The session is followed by a guided musical journey into deep relaxation. Class limit 22.

HIIT-Fit T,TH 7 a.m. Laura McMurtry. High-Intensity Interval Training: 35- to 45-minute class focusing on a full range of activities that will tone and provide a great cardio workout. Class limit 16.

Karate—Level 2 T,TH 8 a.m., F 2 p.m. Stan Herum. Level 2 is for those who have advanced from Level 1 and will continue to practice a higher level in this progressive class. Class limit 24.

Low Impact Tabata M,W 9 a.m. Lois Bossert. Low Impact Tabata consists of 20 seconds of moderate to high intensity followed by a 10-second break. There are eight sets in a Tabata. After a set is complete, a 30-second break follows and then a cool down stretch/relaxation. Bring your yoga mat and water. Class limit 24.

Fit Pilates M 10 a.m. Terry Chew. Fit Pilates uses sliders and weights for a full body workout. Class limit 24.

Mat Pilates W,F 10 a.m. Terry Chew. Mat Pilates involves performing Pilates exercises on the floor using a Pilates or yoga mat, which employs controlled breathing during bodyweight-restricted movement to build core strength. Bring a mat. Class limit 24.

Fusion Fit M,W 3 p.m. Lorraine Beaver. A total body workout that challenges all your muscles with a combination of yoga and core exercises. Start with yoga poses then low impact moves to raise your heart rate and strengthen and stretch the muscles. Bring a yoga mat and water. Class limit 22.

Senior Balance T,TH 3 p.m. Laura McMurtry. Target audience: Adults 60+ who are ambulatory, concerned about falling, or those who may have fallen in the past and have restricted their activities because of concerns about falling again. Learn to improve strength, coordination, and balance. Class limit 12.

SilverSneakers Classic T,TH noon. Lois Bossert. Move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activity for daily living skills. Use hand weights, elastic tubing, and stability balls for resistance. A chair is used for seated and/or standing support. Class limit 24.

Yoga with Lynn M,W 11 a.m. Lynn Meredith. Bring your mat for this balanced, alignment-based practice, which allows you to build strength, flexibility, agility, and balance. We use props (blocks and straps), breathing techniques, and meditation to release tension and quiet the mind. All levels welcome! Class limit 24.

Zumba T,TH,F 9 a.m. Mae Weravetz. Zumba is a fun interval dance workout to fun, high-energy Latin and contemporary rhythms to tone, enhance, and increase muscle endurance. Get your heart rate up and boost cardio endurance to easy-to-follow dance moves. All fitness levels welcome. Class limit 24.