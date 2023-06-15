Annual Food for the Troops Collection

Peggy McGee

Independence Day is just around the corner, and that means it’s time for the annual collection of nonperishable food items for the young airmen at the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard. Favorites on their list are all varieties of Chef Boyardee products, granola bars, pasta and sauces, tuna, and canned meats.

Because many of the airmen have young children, packets of dried fruit, cereal, and fruit juices would also be appreciated. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, checks should be made payable to MOAA S&MA Fund.

Groceries and checks may be left at 1908 E. Longspur Place or placed in the basket in the clubhouse between July 1 and July 4. MOAA members will be in front of the clubhouse on July 4 between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. to accept donations.

On July 4, right after the Flag Raising Ceremony in front of the Madera clubhouse, MOAA members from Quail Creek will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets to support its Turkeys for the Troops program at Thanksgiving time, as well as Jim Click raffle tickets to support scholarships for JROTC cadets.

Please show your patriotism by supporting the troops and future military leaders.