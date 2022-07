Janet Johnson

Big shout-out to our Director of Golf Josh Wilks for donating two and a half hours of his day on May 26 to add a lot of fun and excitement to the Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association’s two-day Team Challenge. He drove for every foursome on Quail 5. One of his drives was crushed 360 yards down the middle of the fairway, landing 72 yards from the pin. A couple of the ladies had an eagle on that hole with using his drive—something never done before.

Thanks, Josh. You rock!