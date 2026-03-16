A Brief History of the QC Lady Putters

Peggy McGee

The Lady Putters is among the oldest chartered clubs in Quail Creek. Started by Fran Hammond in 2003, the group has a two-fold purpose: to benefit female golfers who are not in an organized golf league and to create an environment of camaraderie, support, and friendship. It gives ladies an opportunity to have fun and socialize while enjoying the outdoors and utilize a portion of our community’s golf facilities. In the beginning, there were only about 25 members, while now it numbers more than 170.

Since its founding 23 years ago, the Putters have met every Wednesday on the putting green. The start time depends on the season. During the cooler months, putting begins at 10 a.m., while starting on the first Wednesday in May, they start at 8:30 a.m., and when it gets really hot, they start at 8 a.m. With the pleasant weather we all enjoy in Southern Arizona, there have been very few weather-related cancellations over the years.

Most times, the weekly putting event has no theme, but throughout the year, the club hosts special events when their counterparts from SaddleBrooke or MountainView come to Quail Creek or they go north to Tucson. Other special events include Moonlight Madness when they putt under the light of the silvery moon, Battle of the Sexes, and Girls Just Want to Have Fun. For the latter, they join one of the formal golf groups who are charged with getting the ball on the green, and then the Lady Putters take over to get the ball in the hole.

The ladies are not all about fun and games. They also like to help local charities: Youth On Their Own, Caring Hearts & Hands’ annual baby shower for an Air National Guard unit in Tucson, Valley Assistance Services, Green Valley-Sahuarita Food Bank, and The Women of Quail Creek Scholarship Program.

All female residents, both owners and renters, are eligible to join the Putters with a $20 annual dues fee. There is also a $1 charge each time one putts. Interested ladies should come to the putting green at 9:30 a.m. to check in. The only equipment needed is a putter and one ball—plus a filled water bottle to keep oneself hydrated.