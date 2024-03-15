Snake Awareness

Melani Caron

With the unseasonably warm temperatures this time of year, we are seeing many who are ready to soak up some sun. With that, we need to be aware of snakes who also enjoy sunbathing. With Quail Creek being surrounded by the Arizona natural desert, there may be an occasional time when any one of us may come across a snake.

So, what do you do if you see a snake?

Please call 911 first if you feel you are in imminent danger. If you are in a safe location, such as inside your home or car, you can opt to call the Fire Corp for assistance. They can be reached at 520-629-9200. To expedite your need for assistance for snake-related matters, please do not call the Quail Creek gatehouse or patrol drivers. The POA staff is not trained to remove snakes. Your safety is important to all of us.