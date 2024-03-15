Caring Hearts & Hands Raises $11,500 for Youth On Their Own

Connie Vaughan

On Feb. 6 Caring Hearts & Hands of Quail Creek held their second annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit Youth On Their Own (YOTO). YOTO is a dropout prevention program that supports high school graduation and the continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County.

Two hundred ninety-four women attended the show from Green Valley and surrounding communities, including Tucson. The theme of this year’s fashion show was “Vacation Bash Ruby Style.” Fashions from Ruby Jane Designs of Tubac were presented and modeled by Caring Hearts & Hands members. Ruby Jane’s clothing is designed with every woman in mind, flattering women of all shapes and always keeping comfort as a priority.

YOTO guest speakers included Bethany Neumann, director of development and communication, who spoke about the purpose of YOTO and its activities in Pima County, and a YOTO graduate who shared her inspiring story of finishing high school and now going to college to pursue becoming a veterinarian.

Lunch included Quail Creek’s “famous” chicken tortilla salad, with apple pie for dessert. And once again, a special cocktail named the Ruby Sandal (strawberry margarita) was served to encourage an island state of mind. Each attendee received a “swag” bag full of goodies and discounts for local merchants’ services. There were more than 20 raffle opportunities to win exquisite items. Additionally, there was a 50/25/25 opportunity cash drawing, with two lucky ladies going home with $450 apiece! Cash donations were also received from various Green Valley merchants and services from their sponsorship.

Attendees declared this was the “best” fashion show they had ever attended! Caring Hearts & Hands President Sue Ann Obremski had to agree, stating, “Everything went like clockwork, from the beginning to the end of the program,” and the generous contributions of the attendees and business donors resulted in $11,500 raised for YOTO!