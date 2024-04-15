2024 QCLGA Three-Day Club Championship

Janet Johnson

Our Quail Creek Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association had its fun and exciting three-day Club Championship on March 14 and 19 and the final round on March 21. Forty-six ladies participated and were blessed with three gorgeous, sunny, and warm days. Congratulations to all participants who played, and especially to all those who placed in this flighted low gross and low net event. In accordance with the Conditions of Play, one player could not be awarded for both gross and net within their flights. There were many happy winners in first and second place in the five flights. Our goal each year for this Club Championship is for many of our members to participate and enjoy this event. We had quite a few new members who participated this year as well, which is our goal to make it fun for all! Lunch was served at the Madera after play, where awards were given out.

Special thanks to Noah Gessler and Bob Spetter, who prepared the course for each event, as well as Harvey Trott for helping out in tight spots. Our Club Championship coordinator Debbie Riddell spent a lot of time and had big responsibility in putting this tournament together. Many thanks to her for making everything run smoothly throughout. One main comment made about this tournament was how well everyone played throughout the tournament across the board. Congrats, ladies!

This year’s Overall Low Gross winner is Susan McCune, and our Overall Low Net winner is Dianna Minuskin.