2023 QCLGA Member/Guest Golf Tournament

Janet Johnson

The Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association (QCLGA) is having our annual member/guest golf tournament, the Copper Quail Classic, April 18 through 20. Our theme is “Swing with Bling.” This year, our event starts out with our optional Horse Race on Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m. It’s such a fun event for member/guest teams to stay in the race to the end. On Wednesday, April 19, member-guest teams play a 12:30 p.m. Best Ball shotgun, then all participants will enjoy an elegant dinner at the Madera clubhouse. On Thursday, April 20, member/guest teams play an 8 a.m. Chapman Scotch shotgun start, then head over to an exciting Closest-to-the-Hole Shootout, with lunch and awards immediately following. Included with your entry fee is two rounds of golf, range balls, Wednesday dinner and drinks, Thursday lunch and drinks, tee prizes, and goody bags.

Many thanks go out to Robson Communities for being our Grand Sponsor! Various local businesses are also supporting this event and will be showcased all three days.

This tournament is open to all members of QCLGA and their guests. The guests cannot be a member of any golf-related association of Quail Creek Country Club. Deadline for online registration is March 31. The field is limited to 48 teams. Once the field is complete, a waitlist will be established. This will be a very fun and exciting tournament where the participants will get to meet and play with ladies from various courses. If you have any questions, please contact Bobbi Jo Rathvon at [email protected] or Janet Johnson at [email protected]