Women prevail at annual Prickly Pair Tournament

Jacquie Owens

On a hot sunny day, 60 players from the Quail Creek 18-hole ladies and men’s golf associations met to play the annual Prickly Pair Tournament. Thirty men and 30 women paired off and headed out to their respective holes for a lively match-play competition! In the end, team scores were totaled and were close, however the women prevailed and took home bragging rights! Joel presented the coveted Prickly Pair Trophy to Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association (QCLGA) President Jacquie Owens. President Shel Zatkin graciously accepted the Humble Pie for the Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association (QCMGA). Thanks to the QCMGA for arranging the outing this year.