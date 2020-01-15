Where in the World is the Quail Creek Crossing?

Randy and Mary Vols visit the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, AZ. The Huber’s, Hasson’s, Bradley’s and Duvall’s were treated to luxury at the Hilton Grand in Las Vegas recently. Lois Owen and Rich Stebbins are on the road again! This time it’s Wangi Wangi, New South Whales, Australia and reading their copy of the Crossing! And what little elf do we have here enjoying the Crossing behind the scenes of our very own Quail Creek Christmas Show? Thanks Davey and Mary! Judy and Paul White along with their fabulous grandkids taking in the Magic Kingdom while reading the Crossing. Ken and Judy McCormick enjoying a cruise on the Koningsdam through the Southern Caribbean.

Bob and Patricia Sly visited Ponte Delgada on the Azores Island of Sao Miguel, Portugal. The Huber’s, Hasson’s, Bradley’s and Duvall’s were treated to luxury at the Hilton Grand in Las Vegas recently. Randy and Mary Vols visit the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Ken and Judy McCormick enjoying a cruise on the Koningsdam through the Southern Caribbean. Judy and Paul White along with their fabulous grandkids taking in the Magic Kingdom while reading the Crossing. And what little elf do we have here enjoying the Crossing behind the scenes of our very own Quail Creek Christmas Show? Thanks Davey and Mary! Lois Owen and Rich Stebbins are on the road again! This time it’s Wangi Wangi, New South Whales, Australia and reading their copy of the Crossing!

Where in the World are you reading the Crossing? Submissions for the February issue must be received by Jan. 21. No photo shopped pictures will be included and photos must include either the November, December, or January issue of the Crossing.

A drawing for a $50 Quail Creek Grill gift certificate will be held for photo submissions during October, November, and December at the January 2020 Quail Creek board meeting.