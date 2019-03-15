Wellness presentation April 29 – Unleashing the Immune System on Cancer

The Wellness Presentation on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom will be about “Unleashing the Immune System on Cancer.” This presentation will be given by Sherri Porterfield, RN, MSN, Arizona Oncology.

Sherri Porterfield, RN, MSN is a Patient Navigator and Community Education Liaison. Sherri has a Master’s Degree in Nursing Education and has over 24 years of experience working with the geriatric population, teaching them how to maintain their quality of life and independence.

Her passion to educate is a gift that she freely shares with patients and staff. She is active in the community and has volunteered her time and expertise serving as a guest lecturer in Green Valley and Tucson.

As always, all Quail Creek Wellness Presentations are free and everyone is welcome. A Q&A will follow.