Diane Gordon, Director of Publicity

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) created a unique way to honor their members. Because of COVID-19, the annual membership luncheon was canceled. To celebrate TWOQC membership, Director of Membership, Barb Huntsinger, and her team organized “We Miss You Drive-Thru.” On Sept. 18, TWOQC members drove in their golf carts or cars to one of two locations to receive a new permanent name badge and an appreciation gift consisting of a TWOQC lanyard with an attached water bottle. Also, they received a great letter from TWOCQ President Diane Quinn. The members put their old name tag in a basket for a drawing for one of 10 free 2021 memberships.

The volunteers at the two drive-thru locations donned their TWOQC masks, shirts, and visors to welcome the members as they drove up, masked, to their assigned location. Approximately 125 women drove through, with most renewing their membership for 2021. The volunteers and the members had a lot of fun. As one volunteer put it, “It was hard for me to recognize people wearing masks, but once I heard their voices, I knew who they were. I hadn’t heard their voices since our January meeting.”

TWOQC sends out a big thank you to the 13 committee members and volunteers for this event!

For those members out-of-town for the summer or unable to come on the 18th, another drive-thru event will occur in early November.