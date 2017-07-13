Vegas magician Jen Kramer

Vegas Magician, starring Jen Kramer and produced by TAD Management, will be presented Monday, January 22, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. and ticket price is $25.

One of America’s most celebrated young magicians, Jen has been wowing audiences around the globe for over a decade with her contagious smile and world-class sleight-of-hand. A recipient of the prestigious Merlin Award, Jen was named 2016 Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society. She currently headlines her regular show at Wyndham’s Grand Desert Resort and Marriott’s Grand Chateau in Las Vegas.

Jen graduated with honors in Theater from Yale University where she served as Founder and President of the Yale Magic Society. Her performances are full of comedy, audience participation and jaw-dropping fun. Magic legend David Blaine called Jen “hugely gifted” and described her as “one of the most talented and most promising young magicians anywhere.” As a fun fact, in addition to English, Jen speaks French, Spanish and Swahili and has performed magic in all of these languages.

The Cash Bar will remain open through the 15 minute intermission. Beverages purchased at the Cash Bar are permitted in the ballroom.

Tickets available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final (no refunds or exchanges).

The Heath Hyche Show, produced by TAD Management, will be presented Monday, March 19, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom with a Cash Bar at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Get ready for The Heath Show! A one-man, high-energy, comedic adventure! Heath uses stand-up comedy, quick-change costumes, original music, sound effects and cleverly constructed props and scenery to take the audience on a journey through his vivid imagination and meet a cavalcade of manic characters. Heath Hyche’s TV credits include The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Last Comic Standing and two seasons on Blue Collar TV alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall. On the big screen, Heath appeared in the films Man on the Moon with Jim Carrey and in Will Ferrell’s Talladega Nights.

