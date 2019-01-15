Valley Assistance Services fill empty bowls all year long

Peggy McGee

This year’s Empty Bowls event will be held on Saturday, February 16 at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S Camino Del Sol from 10:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. There will be three seatings; 11:00 a.m., noon, and 1:00 p.m. Members of the Quail Creek Ceramics and Pottery & Sculpture Studio (POTS) clubs made many of the bowls which one will be able to take home. Ticket price is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The ticket price includes a bowl of piping hot soup provided by 16 local restaurants with all proceeds staying right here in our community to benefit the many VAS programs.

Valley Assistance Services (VAS) began Empty Bowls 13 years ago to help fill the bowls and needs of the community. For many in the great Green Valley area, bowls remain empty all year long as families struggle to balance money needed for rent, utilities, food and medicine. VAS will continue to meet these needs with your support. If you are able, please help VAS improve the quality of life for many seniors and families right here in our area by attending Empty Bowls.

Tickets are on sale now at the Valley Assistance Services office, 3950 S. Camino del Heroe (in the Springs development), Nancy Pantz, Cayley Cakes, Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and in the Tubac area at Tubac Market, Tumacookery and Jane’s Attic. Tickets can also be ordered by contacting Peggy McGee at positivelypeggy@gmail.com 520-207-6188. And what’s a luncheon without a raffle? You will have a chance to win one of 45 raffle baskets or bid on some special silent auction items. Cash, check or credit cards can be used at the event. If you would like to volunteer or donate to this event, please call Valley Assistance Services at 520-625-5966.

Current Programs at Valley Assistance Services include:

SHiM® Safety and Health in Motion, Prevention & Care: a fall prevention program.

Neighbors AIM, Awareness in Memory Loss: a supportive program that includes education for those with early dementia and support for the caregivers, friends and loved ones.

Going Home with Care: RN home visits to seniors following hospitalization designed to reduce readmissions for certain diagnoses.

Caring Neighbors Helping Neighbors In-Home Services: volunteer-based services to homebound and isolated seniors and veterans with limited income who need transportation assistance, caregiver respite and friendly visits.

Tubac Regional Neighbors Helping Neighbors: volunteer-based services to seniors in Tubac, Amado, Carmen and Tumacacori who need transportation and friendly visits.

MAP A Plan provides emergency financial assistance that includes rent/utility assistance to seniors and families, five hours of financial/budgeting classes to increase financial stability, and resources for housing, including wastewater support for Town of Sahuarita residents.

Workforce Training and Benefits: assists with resume preparation and writing, mock interviews, job searches as well as SNAP (food stamps) online application assistance.

Please check out www.valleyassistanceservices.org for more information about their programs.