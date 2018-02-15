Utah Ballroom Dancers return to Quail Creek

The Utah Ballroom Dancers are returning to Quail Creek for a week of dancing fun! Sunday, March 4 at 4:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom, they will be hosting a free ballroom dance class/party for all the residents of Quail Creek. No experience or partner necessary – just come on out, learn to cha cha and dance with the pros! In addition to teaching you the cha cha, the Utah Ballroom Dancers will be playing music and doing some line dances and having a party that you don’t want to miss out on.

Then, on Wednesday, March 7, don’t miss the show of the season, as the Utah Ballroom Dance Company presents their award-winning showcase, Hollywood: A Ballroom Dance Tribute to the Silver Screen. This one night only, all-professional, dancing spectacular will treat audiences to breathtaking lifts, hundreds of beautiful costumes, enchanting theatrical story lines and a variety of ballroom dances that will captivate your heart.

Hollywood features such dances as the elegant American foxtrot to Gene Kelly’s Singin’ in the Rain, the intense Spanish Paso Doble to the music from The Legend of Zorro, the exotic Cuban Mambo from Dirty Dancing and so much more. This 90-minute on-stage production has both majestic and scintillating choreography performed by some of the top ballroom dancers in the world. Hollywood will be performed at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7 at the Quail Creek Ballroom.

Tickets can be purchased at quailcreek.showare.com or by phone at 520-393-5822. For more information on the Utah Ballroom Dance Company and their shows, visit www.utahbdc.com.

Contact: Mark Lowes

Utah Ballroom Dance Company

Phone: 541-508-6515

Email: mark@utahbdc.com