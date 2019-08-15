Ukulele Club to host first ever Ukulele Desert Rendezvous October 19-20

The Quail Creek Ukulele Club hosts its first Ukulele Desert Rendezvous on Oct. 19 and 20. To register, visit www.quailcreekukes.com/events and click on the “Register Now” button to purchase your tickets. You also may visit www.brownpapertickets.com and type in “Ukulele Desert Rendezvous.” For more information, contact Kris at qcukulele@gmail.com.

Stu Fuchs (aka “Stukulele”) is Grammy-nominated, internationally-touring teaching artist who is thrilled to be presenting a two-part ukulele workshop and concert in the greater Tucson area for the first time!

What are people saying

“Masterful playing and creative arrangements, Stuart Fuchs is a tour de force on the ukulele, with taste and a heavy finger on the talent button.” – Cathy Fink, Grammy award winner and producer.

“After seeing Stu perform with his gypsy jazz band, Babik, I just knew that we had to work with them. The symphony show that they subsequently designed and performed with the BPO was simply fantastic, and we were very proud to share the stage with them. Stu is one of the greatest ambassadors for music I have ever met. Whether he is performing, teaching or just talking, his passion and artistry shines through. You cannot help being pulled into the music when Stu is around. He is the real deal.” Daniel Hart, executive director, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Many artists give workshops and concerts. ‘Stukulele’ stands out among them adding wit, intelligence, charm and ease to his teaching and playing style. There are plenty of take-aways for both beginners and advanced players. Pittsburgh wants him back!” – Marlene Parrish, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steel City Ukuleles.