Diane Quinn

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) participated in the Veterans Day memorial wreath laying held at Green Valley Cemetery. The annual recognition and remembrance of those who have served our country was held November 11.

Five members of TWOQC are veterans: Laurie Brown, Marine Corps; Laura Colbert, Navy; Marianne Faust and Julie Daines, Air Force and Peggy McGee, Army.