TWOQC to receive presentation by Korean War Veteran

Diane Quinn

Korean War veteran Janet Haeger will be the featured speaker at the May 22 program of The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC). At the age of 18, Janet joined the U.S. Navy and trained to be a corpsman. She wanted to see the world and particularly wanted to go to Korea. According to policy at the time, she was too young to be sent overseas but that was not going to stop Janet. She volunteered to go on medical flights to pick up the wounded in the war zone. She also worked at Naval hospitals taking care of both wounded sailors and their family members. Janet believes the camaraderie among service members makes one feel they are part of one big family.

In 2016, Janet was selected to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC. During the TWOQC program she will talk about the experience of visiting the Korean War Monument and other monuments in the DC area.

Kathy Mansur, one of the Southern Arizona Honor Flight coordinators, will also speak briefly about the Honor Flight program and how much the letters written to the traveling veterans mean to them. She will have envelopes to accept donations for the Honor Flight program. All donations are tax deductible.

Members of the Sahuarita High School Jr. ROTC will open the evening with the Presentation of the Colors.

The May 22 program is open to all members of TWOQC as well as female guests. May is the month when TWOQC and others traditionally remember those who have served in the military. Consequently, those attending the meeting are asked to bring gift bags with items for homeless veterans. Suggested items include hats/visors, sunscreen, Chapstick, razors, dental products, combs, toiletries, bottled water and snack items. These items will be delivered by TWOQC volunteers to the Veterans Administration offices in Tucson.