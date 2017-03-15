Tubac Center of the Arts Open Studio Tour come to Quail Creek

Debbie O’Rourke Joyce Finn Don Novakowski Molly Hyde Karen Nasman Jon Lind Sue Bowerman

Mark your calendars for March 17, 18 and 19 at the Model Home Sales Office.

Eight artists from Quail Creek will participate in the Tubac Center of the Arts Open Studio Tour. Rather than open their individual studios, they will collectively exhibit their fine art in the Quail Creek Model Home and Sales Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Participating artists are Debbie O’Rourke, Don Novakowski, Karen Nasman, Jon Lind, Glenis Leitch, Molly Hyde, Joyce Finn and Sue Bowerman. Please join them as they share works in watercolor, oil, gourd sculpture, acrylic and pastel. They will demonstrate creative techniques during the exhibit.

Enjoy refreshments while you enjoy the works of fine art and our beautiful model homes. Free guides to the tour are available at the Sales Office, the clubhouse, the Grill, in Tubac and at various locations around the area.

Information from the Tubac Center of the Arts explains that “The Santa Cruz Valley Open Studio Tour represents artists from the multifaceted and diverse communities in Southern Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Visit the Tubac Center of the Arts through March 19th to see the work of participating artists and plan your studio tour visit. The tour is self-guided.”

Why not start your studio tour right here in our own community with our own fine artists?