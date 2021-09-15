Time Is Running Out to Get Javelina Hoedown Tickets

Peggy McGee

The Javelina Hoedown tickets have been selling like hotcakes, so don’t put off getting your tickets any longer. The Javelina Hoedown is a The Women of Quail Creek-sponsored dinner dance for members and nonmembers alike, with the purpose of raising money for the many charities the club supports.

Attendees will be treated to a chuck wagon dinner, complete with barbecue chicken, pulled pork, potato salad, vegetarian chili, cornbread, and salad, with a cookie for dessert. Tickets are $45, cash or checks payable to TWOQC. Two bars will be open to satisfy one’s thirst. Music for a variety of tastes will be provided by DJ Warren. Some of you may recall the laughter generated by the “Chicken Dance” at the previous Hoedown and Oktoberfest. The “Chicken Dance” will be back again! TWOQC dancers will be there to guide us through the steps.

In addition to the food and dancing, there will be two raffles, one for baskets with a variety of prizes for every taste and the other a 50-50 raffle where the winner gets to take home half of the money raised from the raffle ticket sales. In 2019, the winner took home more than $1,000. Raffle tickets are six for $5; 14 for $10, and 30 for $20. Please bring address labels to make filling out the tickets much easier.

There will also be a silent auction for people to bid on more-valuable prizes. The featured raffle of the event will be the awarding of a bronze Traeger Pro 575 wood pellet smoker/grill with cover, a $900 value. Tickets for the grill are $10 each. The winning name will be drawn at the end of the evening. The grill will be delivered free of charge anywhere in Quail Creek. One does not have to be present to win either the 50-50 or smoker/grill raffle.

TWOQC is still taking orders for pint-sized hoedown glasses embellished with a cowboy quail. The glasses, at $8, must be ordered and paid for no later than Sept. 20. Glassware will be available for pick-up at the hoedown.

There will be several dates in September when the event tickets as well as raffle tickets will be sold. Please check What’s Happening for sales dates. Tickets and glasses can also be purchased by contacting [email protected]