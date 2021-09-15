Spotlight On Advertiser: Golf Cars of Arizona Improves Dealerships and Manufactures its own Golf Car Brand

David Taylor

When searching for a new vehicle, visiting a professional dealership as opposed to a car lot gives a level of comfort that the products and services offered are going to be top-notch. Purchasing a new golf car is no exception. Golf Cars of Arizona owner Dareck Makowski is moving his company more toward the vision of a dealership. Makowski bought Golf Cars of Arizona, a well-established Tucson business, in April 2012. Since then, he has expanded and improved his stores. There are now three locations in the Tucson metro area—including Catalina and Green Valley. Along with the many renovations and improvements in services and products, Golf Cars of Arizona became a Club Car Elite Dealer in 2017 and 2019 and received the 2020 Black and Gold Award for exceptional industry contributions. They also won the Tucson Consumer Choice Award three times. Not bad for a man who sold a successful HVAC business in Canada in 2011 to relocate to Tucson. Makowski is a man of vision when it comes to growing his business.

One of the changes happening at Golf Cars of Arizona is a new general manager brought in from the automotive industry to help transition the showrooms and stores to a more automotive dealership feel. After all, it is Golf Cars of Arizona. Many of the vehicles Makowski and his team sell and rent never make it to a golf course. They do however get people around their residential communities in fine fashion. Makowski has many other exciting changes being done at his locations. Stop in for a visit and see for yourself.

One of the more unique aspects of Golf Cars of Arizona is their own Platinum 2 Golf Car, which they manufacture. This vehicle is a high quality sleek-looking and -operating golf car—only available currently at Golf Cars of Arizona. Powered by lithium batteries, you will enjoy zipping around in this beauty knowing you are supporting a local business while doing so.

The Golf Cars of Arizona team is 30 people strong, all committed to providing their customers with the best service, golf car products, and experiences possible. Makowski’s team offers in-house upholstery abilities as well as repair and upgrade services. Customers are always number one at Golf Cars of Arizona.

Makowski believes in supporting the community that has supported his business and its growth. Golf Cars of Arizona supports charitable events and golf activities with hole-in-one and other event sponsorships.

Contact 520-GOLF-CAR or visit www.golfcarsofarizona.com for more information on this amazing company.