Three Ladies Golf Groups Enjoyed A Morning Of Putting

Left to right: Linda Ulery is congratulated by Hole-in-One plaque designer Marci Yenerich for getting six holes-in-one; Photo by Sylvia Butler. Members of the three ladies golf groups sported patriotic colors during their May 22 competition. Red, white and blue obstacles decorated many of the holes during the putting event; Photo by Sylvia Butler. Left to right: Planning committee members included Patty Hall, Sharon Schoen, Joyce Walton, Jill Wibbenhorst, Frances Martin and Frannie Vanselow; Photo by Sylvia Butler. Left to right: Betsy Martin, Julie Ratley, Sylvia Perry, Diane Gordon, and Sandi Dinnocenti made up the second-place team; Photo by Sylvia Butler. Left to right: The first-place team included Jackie Coomes, Linda Ulery, Jackie Mocek, Marcie Yenerich and Joan Campbell; Photo by Sylvia Butler. Left to right: Sharon Schoen congratulates low score winners Sung Whitehead and Diane Dodd who tied at 34; Photo by Sylvia Butler.

Peggy McGee

It was a relatively cold morning (for May) and very blustery as the ladies from the QCLGA (18-hole golfers), Niners and Putters got together for a friendly putting competition. The gusts occasionally blew the ball off course but that didn’t dampen the spirit of the ladies. Because the event was so close to Memorial Day, the ladies wore patriotic colors. The putting green was adorned with patriotic signing and other red, white and blue obstacles to give the ladies even more of a challenge.

Somehow the wind and obstacles did not prevent Linda Ulery from getting six holes-in-one. Sung Whitehead and Diane Dodd tied for a low score of 34.

After the putting challenge, with windblown hair, the ladies enjoyed a continental breakfast on the clubhouse patio.

The event planning committee, Patty Hall, Sharon Schoen, Joyce Walton, Jill Wibbenhorst, Francis Martin and Frannie Vanselow pulled everything together flawlessly.