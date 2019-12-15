The Women of Quail Creek raffle basket winners at the Art Festival Arts and Crafts Fair

Cindy Mayron

“We had a great time meeting everyone while selling raffle tickets for three of our TWOQC charities: Youth On Their Own (YOTO), Military Bab, and Scholarship,” said Sue Ann Obremski, YOTO chair. All the proceeds from the raffle baskets were split equally between the charity committees: Scholarship—these proceeds will increase the dollar amount of scholarships awarded in 2020; Military Baby Shower will be purchasing additional necessities for the babies, and YOTO will be purchasing blankets and gift cards for the Holiday Gift Bags for YOTO students. A big thanks to all those who donated the contents of the baskets and to everyone who bought tickets hoping to win. “Even if you didn’t win a basket, your support will help others in need. Each of our winners was a Quail Creek resident!” she added.

Each of the charity committee teams created a unique basket filled with donated items with a value of over $450 for each basket that needed two people to help carry each one! Each basket also included a Desert Sunshine Cookbook that was created especially for this event with recipes from TWOQC members, their friends, and relatives. Anyone who bought $20 worth of raffle tickets received a digital copy of the cookbook.

Scholarship’s “Chocolate! Chocolate! Basket” would satisfy anyone’s chocolate cravings that included every type of chocolate product—healthy 70% dark chocolate, cocoa mix, chocolate wine, and much more. The winner of this basket was Patty Bragg.

Baby Shower’s “HOT! HOT! HOT! Basket” included all sorts of chilis, sauces, handmade hot pepper quilted runner, dips and crackers, napkins, trivet, and a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. And if you needed more HOT!, there was a HOT! romance novel authored by Quail Creek resident, Yasmin John-Thorpe. The winner of this basket was Roxie Beene.

YOTO’s “Desert Sunshine Basket” shows a better way to celebrate the dry heat of living in the desert with a basket including two Desert Museum tickets, facial creams made from local plants, margarita fixings to accompany the sauces, a desert scene quilted runner, and napkins. Gail Scheiber was the winner of this beautiful basket.

“We can’t wait to see what creative baskets our committees will design for next year’s Fall Festival!” said Obremski.