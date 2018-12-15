The Stolen Copper Caper

If you attended any of the past ten (yes, ten) murder mystery shows, then you know how much fun they can be. This time a group of seniors finds it difficult to sustain their lifestyle on Social Security alone. So, they decide to rip off all of the copper from the nearby Pima Mine. Naturally, things go terribly wrong and their fate seems sealed even though they successfully acquire something far more valuable than copper.

The talented and outrageously comical cast consists of Pam Campbell, Cyndy Gierada, Mike Vance, Sandi Hrovatin, Claudia Andrews, Dodie Prescott and playwright Davey Jones. Eight musical numbers are cleverly woven into the story and they include those made famous by Linda Ronstadt, Billy Joel/Barbra Streisand, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Leslie Gore, Dean Martin, Bonnie Tyler, Train and Shirley Bassey.

Tickets will be available on the HOA website using ShoWare starting on Monday, December 10 and at the Concierge Desk. There will be up to eight at a table and cost just $29 inclusive of show, two-course meal, tax, gratuity and ShoWare fee. An entrée will consist of roasted pork loin with cinnamon-raison sauce, smashed potatoes and green beans followed by cherry cobbler.

Shows will start at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, February 5, 6, 7, 2019. For many years these shows have sold out very quickly, so get together with friends and neighbors for an enjoyable evening in our Quail Creek Ballroom.