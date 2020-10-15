Justine Lewis

David Friel has stepped up to the tee box and has volunteered to be the First Tee of Tucson representative for Quail Creek.

Did you know that you can donate clubs, shoes, bags, and balls to the First Tee?

The First Tee prefers to have golf balls bagged in plastic grocery bags. Approximately every other month, David will deliver donated items to The First Tee of Tucson!

David may be reached at 970-485-0999 or dfrielco@gmail.com.

Please consider donating items to assist this awesome program!