The fairer sex lost – again!

Peggy McGee

Photos by Sylvia Butler

For the sixth year in a row, the Lady Putters lost to the men in the annual Battle of the Sexes competition. It was a beautiful October afternoon when 94 gathered to putt. Most were paired with their spouse or significant other. However, one team was composed of two Lady Putters—Joyce Walton was in the role of the male and Yoshie Hennessy the female.

Members of the first place team with a score of 213 were Kathy and Al Olbeter, Kim and Brian Spitzer and Wendy and Bob Van Dyck.

In second place were Cathy and Al Thiele, Diane and Brian Dodd and Yoshie Hennessy and Joyce Walton with a score of 214.

Cathy Olbeter had the ladies’ lowest score, a 32, while Brian Spitzer had a 31. Carol Marich had the most holes-in-one with five while there was a three-way tie for the men’s team. Carol Marich, Bob Van Dyck, Brian Spitzer and Joyce Walton each had five holes-in-one.

About 20 lucky people got to take home a door prize which included several bottles of wine. At the end of the event there was a 50-50 drawing. Jan Schoeben took home $205 as the lucky winner. The group decided to donate the raffle proceeds to the Continental School’s junior golf program.