The Democratic Club of Quail Creek Welcomes 2021!

We are starting off the new year with a focus on our most precious commodity, water. Our speaker, Dale S. Bryson, is an expert in all things related to water pollution control and safe drinking water.

Dale has sixty years of experience in environmental protection. Thirty-four of those years were spent working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). When he retired, he was director of the Water Division for the Midwest Region. In that position, he implemented and managed all water pollution control programs and safe drinking water programs for the agency in the eight state Midwest Region.

After retiring from the EPA, Dale established his own environmental consulting firm. He has extensive international experience in evaluating and implementing water pollution control programs and has done projects in Russia, Egypt, and several countries in Europe. He has been heavily involved with the Alliance for the Great Lakes, which is the largest and oldest environmental advocacy group devoted to protecting the Great Lakes.

In his presentation, Dale will summarize some of the deleterious things the Trump administration has done by gutting the EPA and changing the rules that support environmental protection. He will then take us to where he thinks the EPA might be headed under the new Biden administration.

DCQC’s first 2021 meeting will be a Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. Please go to the DCQC.org website/newsletter for information on how to join the meeting.