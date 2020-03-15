The Critters Are Doing Well in Quail Creek!

Paul Riggins

The Quail Creek Critters Club has a new leadership team in place for 2020. It includes Paul Riggins, President, and the following members of the team: Gordy Johnson, Al Olbeter, Kay Allen, Marlene Walker, Karen Morey, Robert Marshall, and Jerry Pinson.

Now in its eleventh year of existence, the number of club members has increased by 35% over any previous year. And, more importantly, almost half of the 2020 membership are first time members. This bodes well for the future membership, as well as for enthusiasm of the current membership in general.

Recent and upcoming activities and events include a successful experience at the Discover Quail Creek day, participation of club volunteers in the Quail Creek fun run and dog walk, a dog park spring cleaning and maintenance day, a doggie photo shoot at the dog park, and the bi-annual club meeting.

All residents who own pets and believe it is important to advocate for the health, safety, and well-being of all pets are encouraged to join the club. The cost of membership remains at only $10, and becoming a member exemplifies support for all pets and pet owners within the community. It is not uncommon that we hear how important the dog park is in the decision to relocate to Quail Creek. In addition, all of our educational programs are open to all residents interested in the safety and well-being of our pet residents. You can visit our website at http://www.qccrittersclub.com.