Thank You residents

Amy Shultz, firefighter

On Sept. 27, the Quail Creek Community hosted the Green Valley Firefighters Charities for their 11th annual chili cook–off, raising $6,035. This was the most successful year yet, selling out 20 minutes after the doors opened. On behalf of the Green Valley Fire District and Green Valley Firefighters Charities, we thank you for your generosity. None of this would be possible without the support of our community and sponsors. Thank you!

Please congratulate our winners and those public safety teams that participated this year.

Winners

1st place – Tubac Fire District, 2nd place – Sahuarita Police Department, 3rd place – Green Valley Fire District A Shift, People Choice Best decorated – Helmet Peak Volunteer Fire Department, and People Choice Best Tasting – The Green Valley Fire Retirees.

Participants

Valley Dispatch Emergency Communications Center, Sonoita Elgin Fire, Green Valley Fire C shift, Rural Metro Fire, Border Patrol Nogales K-9 Unit, Three Points Fire, and Corona De Tucson Fire.