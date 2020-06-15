Tax Season Continues

Peggy McGee

After a forced break from preparing taxes when COVID-19 hit, the AARP volunteers resumed their tax preparation duties at the beginning of June. However, to comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing and safety concerns from the sites where taxes are normally prepared, there will be no walk-in clients allowed. Rather, everyone must make an appointment by calling 520-300-6407. At that time, you will be told which location is accepting clients on the date/time requested, and what documents you must provide to enable the volunteers to complete your return with minimum face-to-face time. As a safety precaution, all are asked to wear masks to the tax sites.

This free tax preparation service will last through July 15.