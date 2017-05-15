The spirit of the Desert Duffers in action

David Larson

The Quail Creek Men’s Nine Hole Golf Club (Desert Duffers) once again showed their willingness to help others.

Annual Easter Ham Donation:

In the weeks prior to Easter, before the Duffers shotgun tee times, donations from the Duffers were accepted for this annual event. This allowed the Duffers to purchase 30 hams for deserving students at the Continental Elementary School District number 39 for their families’ Easter dinner. The school district expressed their sincere thanks for this donation and assured us that all families receiving the hams were extremely grateful. This is the definition of a worthwhile event.

But it didn’t stop there; because of the generosity of the Duffers they were also able to make a monetary donation of $400 to the Green Valley Food Bank. A special thank you to Chairman Ron Macuga and his committee.

Folded Flag Foundation:

The Folded Flag Foundation held a charitable golf tournament at the Tubac Golf and Country Club on Saturday, April 22. Thanks to the efforts of Duffer Vice President Ed Pope, the Duffers sent 48 Duffers to sign up and play in this charitable event. This sold out event also included a lunch where everyone learned more about this foundation and all Duffers were very proud to be a part of this.

The Folded Flag Foundation mission is to provide educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the United States military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations.

Scholarships and grants are available to qualifying spouses of fallen heroes and their children under the age of 26 to help provide a pathway to success by covering a wide range of living expense and educational needs, from kindergarten to college/trade school.

This foundation is unique in that all money raised goes directly to the families who have lost a member in service to our country. Others prepay all administration costs.