The spirit of the Desert Duffers – in action

David Larson

The Quail Creek Men’s Nine Hole Golf Club (Desert Duffers) once again showed their willingness to help others.

Annual Turkey Donation:

In the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, before the Duffers shotgun tee times, donations from the Duffers were accepted for this annual event. This allowed the Duffers to purchase 30 turkeys for deserving students at the Anza School for their families’ Thanksgiving dinner. The school expressed their sincere thanks for this donation and assured us that all families receiving the turkeys were extremely grateful. This is the definition of a worthwhile event.

But it didn’t stop there; because of the generosity of the Duffers they were also able to make a monetary donation of $500 to the Green Valley Food Bank. A special thanks to Chairman Ron Macuga and his committee.

For more information regarding the Duffers golf club contact the Membership Chairman Bill Albert at 393-1315.