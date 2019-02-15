Seeking applicants for “Women in Transition” scholarships

JoAnn Haberer

Do you know a southern Arizona woman, 21 years or older, who could benefit from financial assistance to go back to school to get a two-year degree, learn a vocation or receive technical training? The Women of Quail Creek Scholarship Committee has applications available for “Women in Transition” and the time to apply is now through March 15. This year TWOQC will be awarding scholarships of $2,100 each to several Arizona women who are ready, willing and able to return to school to enhance their careers and improve their lives.

If you have a family member, acquaintance or even someone you do business with who may be interested, TWOQC Scholarship Committee wants to hear from her. The application process is simple and confidential and the scholarship money will be paid directly to the school the winning applicant will be attending.

“These scholarships are changing lives,” says Suzan Bryceland, TWOQC Scholarship Committee Chair. “We are honored we can help. And we’re grateful to the Quail Creek community which has supported our efforts through Oktoberfest, the lecture series and other fundraising events to make this possible.”

For more information or to request an application, please contact Suzan Bryceland at scholarships@womenqc.com.