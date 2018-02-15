Second Kino Lecture well-attended and received

Jean Tittle

On Monday, January 15, 2018, Randy Serraglio from Tucson’s Center for Biological Diversity delivered a talk and slide show titled “Arizona Jaguars: A Future in Limbo.” With his expertise and passion for protecting this endangered species and its habitat, Randy entertained and educated the audience as to what will enable this beautiful animal to have a future in southern Arizona – and possibly in the Santa Rita Mountains again.

The Quail Creek Education Committee and TWOQC Scholarship Committee thank Randy and all those who supported the lecture. We hope to see you again at our final lecture, March 12, 2018 – “American Turquoise: Collecting with Confidence.”