Sacramento Mountain area tour, NM

Bob Stuart

Arizona Pathfinders, a nonprofit volunteer group of the Arizona Historical Society, is conducting a five-day tour (Tuesday–Saturday) on September 25-29, 2018 to the Sacramento Mountain Area, New Mexico. Join us for an adventuresome tour to this region, in south central New Mexico, east of the White Sands Missile Range. Sierra Blanca Peak, a dormant volcano, is the prominent feature in the area. Travel is by luxury coach, and all fees and gratuities are included.

Highlights

Day one: Travel to Alamogordo, NM with a stop in Lordsburg, NM for lunch at Kranberry’s Chatterbox. We will visit the White Sands Missile Range Museum near the east slope of the Organ Mountains and then check into the Hampton Inn. Dinner is at Johnny Carino’s restaurant.

Day two: Pack up. Visit the Heart of the Desert Pistachio Farm; shop, taste wine and learn about pistachios. Tour the New Mexico Museum of Space History and view a space film at the New Horizons Dome Theater. Then on to Cloudcroft, NM to walk and shop at the quaint shops along historic Burro St. Lunch will be on your own at one of the many cafes. Visit the Sacramento Mountain Museum. Then, travel through the Mescalero Apache Reservation to the Inn of the Mountain Gods to check in for three nights. All breakfasts and dinners will be included at the Gathering of Nations Buffet.

Day three: Travel to Roswell, NM. Visit the Roswell Museum and Art Center, and the Roswell UFO Museum. Lunch at the Cattle Baron. Travel to Ruidoso Downs and visit the Hubbard Museum of the American West and Billy the Kid National Byway Interpretive Center. Return to the Inn of the Mountain Gods.

Day four: Tour the 87-mile Billy the Kid Byway. Our first stop is at the village of San Patricio where we will have a guided tour at the Hurd La Riconada Gallery. Then we will travel to the historical town of Lincoln and visit the Lincoln State Museum, followed by a guided tour of the historical town. We will have lunch at the Dolan House, a restored territorial structure. Our last stop will be at Ft. Stanton (established 1855), then return to the Inn of the Mountain Gods.

Day five: On our return to Tucson we will stop at the Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan, NM, the birthplace of Smokey Bear. Then proceed past historical places as we travel to Mesilla, NM and have lunch at the historical La Posta.

Cost is $959 per person double occupancy. The single supplement is $270. Full cancellations accepted until August 17, 2018. Thereafter, only if we fill your seat. Please contact Bob Stuart at 520-825-4239 or Mary/John Flynn at 520-579-7508 for further information.