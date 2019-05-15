Quilt Covey donates quilts to Honor Flight veterans

Colleen Curran

Continuing its tradition, The Quail Creek Quilt Covey has donated quilts to the April Honor Flight of Southern Arizona. These beautiful red, white and blue quilts have been made by the many wonderful volunteers of the QCQC. The quilts were presented to the veterans at the April 12 orientation meeting. The Honor Flight took place on April 23. This three-day trip thanks veterans for their service in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, by giving them the opportunity to visit their national memorials in Washington, DC. Donors pay for the cost of the trips and each veteran has a volunteer assigned to them. The volunteers from the QCQC feel privileged to honor our veterans with these beautiful quilts.

We invite you to join the Quilt Covey in its studio in the Technology and Creative Arts Building. QCQC’s general meetings are at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. A group works on projects on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Art quilters meet at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Fabric Plus group meets the first Friday of the month at 9:00 a.m. As you can see, there is something for everyone to enjoy!