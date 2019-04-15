April 2019, Sports

Quail Creek Tennis Club’s first tournament of 2019

Women’s final players Chris Moravchik, Carol Fougere, Ann Woodard and Joy Olson.

Tournament Directors Judy and Dave Sypkins.

The Quail Creek Tennis Club staged the first tournament of 2019 on Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16. A club BBQ mixer was set up Friday evening. Sixteen women and 12 men participated in three rounds of doubles with points awarded for each game won. Scoring was no-ad with a seven-point tie break at a five-all and a ten-point tie break with split sets. The levels were mixed and a lot of fun was had by all.

The top four women players squared off in the final: Joy Olson and Ann Woodard faced off against Chris Moravchik and Carol Fougere with Woodard and Olson prevailing (7-6, 6-3). The top four men players played a final where Dave Sypkins and Richard Stebbins won the match over Ian Meldrum and Dave Winter (6-0, 6-2).

Major kudos to the tournament directors, Dave and Judy Sypkins, who commented that the response to the tournament was great; there were so many volunteers. “The weather was great, a little windy on Saturday, but everyone seems to be having a great time! And look at all the members sticking around for the final!” Congratulations to the winners and the club is looking forward to the next
tournament!